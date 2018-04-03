Over 13000 dollars in cash stolen in Yerevan credit office heist

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has launched criminal proceedings on the April 2 robbery when over 6 million drams in cash was stolen from Fast Credit – a credit office in Yerevan’s Avan district, the investigative committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to preliminary information a masked gunman entered the office at 21:30 armed with items resembling a handgun and a grenade and demanded the staff to hand over the cash. The gunman threatened to use force, posing serious danger to both the employees and customers of the office.

The gunman fled the scene upon taking nearly 6341000 drams in cash – roughly 13000 dollars.

Police confiscated the CCTV recordings of the office.

Investigation continues.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan