Yulia Skripal poisoned after being granted access to 185,000 dollar account

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Yulia Skripal was poisoned shortly after being granted access to approximately 185,000 dollars in a secret account, Daily Mirror reported.

The money was received from the sale of a Great Britain home which belonged to Yulia’s brother Alexander, who “died in unknown circumstances last year in St. Petersburg”.

Alexander’s wife sold the house after his death and transferred part of the money to an account in a Russian bank.

Sergei Skripal authorized his daughter to use the account in the end of February.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The incident caused a diplomatic row after Western countries began expelling Russian diplomats.

