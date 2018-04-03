Authorities call on business operators to strictly adhere to safety requirements following Burger King explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Eight people were injured in a CO2 cylinder explosion in a Burger King fast food restaurant in downtown Yerevan on April 2.

The ministry of emergency situations said a criminal case has been launched by law enforcement agencies based on Paragraph 2 Article 279 of the Criminal Code – using or selling products unsafe for consumers, violating safety precautions of public activities etc.

The ministry once again called on all businesses to strictly adhere to the law that employers are obliged to provide safe working conditions.

At 20:44, April 2, emergency services were notified that an explosion took place in the Burger King fast food restaurant in Northern Avenue, Yerevan.

Multiple emergency personnel and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the blast was a faulty CO2 20kg cylinder, which was located in the kitchen of the burger shop.

Eight people have been injured in the incident: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

All victims have been rushed to the hospital. The 8 year old was in critical condition, while the remaining were in serious but stable condition.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan