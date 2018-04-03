Inflow of foreign state loans comprised more than 690 mln USD during 2017 – Armenia’s Central Bank

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The foreign loans of the Armenian government and the Central Bank comprised 4 billion 630 million USD as of late December, 2017.

The loans provided to the government comprised 4 billion 28.4 million USD, and those provided to the CBA comprised 601.5 million USD, according to the Central Bank’s document “Armenia’s Balance of Payments in January-December 2017”, Armenpress reports.

In the total structure of Armenia’s foreign state loans, 78.6% share belongs to multilateral, and 21.4% to bilateral loans. As of late 2017, 40.5% of Armenia’s foreign state loans has been provided by the World Bank and the Agriculture Development Agency, 14.2% - the Asian Development Bank, 8.7% - the International Monetary Fund, 6.6% - the Eurasian Development Bank, 5.1% - the European Investment Bank.

The loans provided by the EU, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) totally comprise 3.4%.

In terms of the loans provided to Armenia’s state sector by separate countries, the greatest share belongs to Germany (6.4%), then it is followed by Russia (5.5%), Japan (5.2%) and France (2.6%).

In January-December, 2017 the inflow of foreign state loans comprised 693.7 million USD. The funds provided by bilateral agreements amounted to 312.7 million USD, 86.5 million USD was received from Germany.

In January-December, 2017 the repayments of main amounts of foreign state loans comprised 145.3 million USD, and the interest payments – 77.6 million USD.

