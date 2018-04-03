The ‘explosive’ Burger King beer which few are aware of – questions arise after bizarre Yerevan blast

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary likely cause of the explosion in the Burger King fast food restaurant in Yerevan was a faulty CO2 cylinder attached to a draught beer keg. This information caused doubts because few people recall beer being sold in this fast food restaurant.

ARMENPRESS found out that the Burger King shop in Yerevan’s Dalma Garden Mall has suspended selling beer. The cashier said they don’t have a menu to provide and mentioned that orders are placed from the overhead menu, where indeed beer is mentioned.

Burger King Dalma said they don’t serve beer anymore.

Beer was introduced in the menu recently, however regardless of the menu still mentioning it, the shop doesn’t serve it.

In response to an argument that Burger King menu doesn’t include beer, Burger King Armenia PR manager Inga Harutyunyan assured that it indeed is.

In response to questions from ARMENPRESS, Harutyunyan said they are willing to cover the medical expenses of the victims if necessary.

“The company is ready to provide necessary support, as well as to cover the further treatment expenses of the victims”, Harutyunyan said.

Speaking about the culprits, Harutyunyan said they haven’t carried out an investigation and they can’t because it is a matter of the police.

At 20:44, April 2, emergency services were notified that an explosion took place in the Burger King fast food restaurant in Northern Avenue, Yerevan.

Multiple emergency personnel and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the blast was a faulty CO2 20kg cylinder, which was located in the kitchen of the burger shop.

Eight people have been injured in the incident: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

All victims have been rushed to the hospital. The 8 year old was in critical condition, while the remaining were in serious but stable condition.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan