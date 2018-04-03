Startups’ tax privileges as promotion for IT business

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The law on State Assistance to IT field has been adopted in late 2014. According to the law the startup companies in the IT field can use tax privileges.

The function of giving certificate has passed to Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and IT starting from last year. In 2017 281 startups received similar certificates. Many of them today actively operate, expand their activity and offer their products and services not only in Armenia, but also in the international market, the ministry of transport, communication and IT told Armenpress.

The ministry visited several companies which received certificates in different years, talked to the founders and got acquainted with their activities.

It also touched upon the tax privileges and how they affect the business.

Directors of the companies, which received certificates in different years, said from the moment of receiving the certificate they have a chance to again return the profit to the company as an investment by enlarging the team and developing the proposed products and services.

Low income tax enables to offer employees high salaries by this becoming competitive in the labor market.

