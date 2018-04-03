Rainfalls, snow forecast April 3-4

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations said nationwide rainfalls and snowfalls are expected from the evening of April 3 to the morning of April 4 due to cold air currents approaching from the Black Sea regions.

Snowfalls and low visibility are expected in the provinces of Shirak, Gegharkunik, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor and Lori.

The ministry urged drivers to be on high alert while traveling in the abovementioned areas.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan