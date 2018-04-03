Investigative Committee confiscates video recordings of Burger King’s security cameras

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case was launched over the explosion that took place at the Burger King fast food restaurant in Northern Avenue, Yerevan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On April 2, in the evening, it was notified that an explosion took place in the Burger King fast food restaurant as a result of which 8 citizens suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

The investigative-operative group was dispatched to the scene.

An investigative plan has been developed, the video recordings of the restaurant’s cameras have been confiscated.

Investigation continues. Additional information on the investigation results will be provided.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan