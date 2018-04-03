‘Soldiers standing on border are our heroes’: Lebanese Army General Panos Manjian on Armenian Army

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Panos Manjian, General of the Lebanese Army, adviser to the defense minister, began his first steps in the military field in 1972 when he was admitted to a military institution. His father greatly encouraged him on choosing this sphere. He inherited the military talent from his predecessors, both his father and grandfather passed through a war. Panos Manjian’s father initially was a military officer of the French army, later he moved to Lebanon and continued his activity there.

“My father was the main inspirer for me in this work. With his ideas, approaches he also served as an example for me. When I had to make a decision to continue my studies, frankly, during that years there were some financial difficulties, and it was difficult for me to apply to high educational institution, and as the military work was always on my mind, I decided to apply to a military college. And so my military life started”, Panos Manjian told ARMENPRESS.

Working in the military field was full of many difficulties. During the working activity he faced many hardships, problems, but every day, being confident on his own strengths, he continued the military work by overcoming the difficulties.

Panos Manjian said he held different positions, but always sought to be out of office. Practical work with servicemen – this was his choice.

“I am doing an office work over the past five years. During my whole life I preferred to be in frontlines, together with soldiers. As you know, Lebanon faced internal problems, was engaged in war, I have always sought to be in military groups. I have been with soldiers, faced any hardship together with them. I had many soldiers under my command: when I was giving 10 or 20 of them any assignment, I was in touch with them at any moment so that the instruction would be successfully fulfilled and they would return safely”, the General said.

Despite difficulties, Panos Manjian says he did his work with pleasure. He regularly worked on him, developed his professional capacities and skills, departed for different countries for trainings. And this work has been appreciated by the Lebanese authorities who contributed to his progress.

In line with his achievements, he didn’t cut his ties with the homeland. In the past years he frequently visits Armenia.

“I had a chance to get acquainted with the work of the Armenian Armed Forces, I can proudly state that the soldiers standing on the border are our heroes, they have repeatedly proved that they are fully prepared, have enough will and power to give counter response to the adversary. It’s also worth mentioning the skillfulness of our soldiers who are able to create a very important thing from nothing”, Panos Manjian noted.

Over the past 12 years he visited Armenia for several times. He says every time visiting Armenia he notices great changes.

“These changes are obvious in the minds of the people, as well as in the city. The prosperity is visible, but more needs to be done, there must be more jobs so that the youth will be actively engaged in different activities by contributing to the state’s development”, he said.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Full version of the interview is available in Armenian.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan