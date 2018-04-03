Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Facebook to require several years to solve problems, says Zuckerberg amid Cambridge Analytica scandal


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says it would require several years to solve the issues which the social media is facing.

“I would like to solve these issues in three or six months, but I think the reality is different and the solution of several issues will require a lot more time”, he told Vox.

Facebook had 10,000 security experts in the beginning of 2017, whereas this year it plans to employ another 10,000.

Facebook is currently absorbed in a scandal involving the Cambridge Analytica organization which is said to have accessed sensitive personal data of udders.

 

