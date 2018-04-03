8-year-old Rubina Markosyan injured in Yerevan blast is in serious but stable condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. 8-year-old Rubina Markosyan, injured at the explosion in Yerevan’s Burger King fast food restaurant, is in serious but stable condition, the intensive care unit of St. Gregory the Illuminator medical center told Armenpress.

“She is still in the intensive care unit”, the medical center said.

On April 2, at 20:44, the emergency situations ministry was notified that an explosion took place at the Burger King fast food restaurant in Northern Avenue.

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

8 people were injured: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national. All victims were hospitalized.

It was revealed that an explosion of CO2 20kg cylinder located in the kitchen of the fast food restaurant took place.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



