Burger King explosion: Iranian national discharged from hospital following treatment for blast injuries

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said that Zeynab Husseyni, an Iranian national who was wounded in the CO2 cylinder explosion in Yerevan’s Burger King, has been discharged from hospital after being treated for injuries.

The 8-year-old victim, Rubina Markosyan, remains in serious condition.

Psychological assistance experts attended 6 of the victims in the hospital.

At 20:44, April 2, emergency services were notified that an explosion took place in the Burger King fast food restaurant in Northern Avenue, Yerevan.

Multiple emergency personnel and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the blast was a faulty CO2 20kg cylinder, which was located in the kitchen of the burger shop.

Eight people have been injured in the incident: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

All victims have been rushed to the hospital. The 8 year old was in critical condition, while the remaining were in serious but stable condition.

