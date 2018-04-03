LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2014.00, copper price stood at $6720.00, lead price stood at $2412.00, nickel price stood at $13300.00, tin price stood at $21055.00, zinc price stood at $3309.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $94000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.