LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2014.00, copper price stood at $6720.00, lead price stood at $2412.00, nickel price stood at $13300.00, tin price stood at $21055.00, zinc price stood at $3309.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $94000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
