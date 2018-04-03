Surgery of 8 year old girl injured at Burger King explosion completed successfully

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The surgery of 8-year old girl Rubina Markosyan seriously injured at Burger King explosion has been successfully completed, Director of “Surb Grigor Lusavorich” hospital Ara Minasyan told the reporters. “The surgery was a full success”, he said, stressing that the injuries will have no consequences on the health in the future. “The child’s leg will not be amputated. There are all the preconditions to say that everything will end very well”, ARMENPRESS reports Ara Minasyan saying.

He informed that all the patients are in a normal state. All the patients will be discharged in the morning except Rubina Markosyan who will stay in the hospital for another 2 weeks. Her injuries were the most serious ones among the 8 injured. The injuries had reached the bones, but fortunately the bone was not damaged.

Emergency personnel were notified on the blast at 20:44, April 2. The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national. 20 kg CO2 cylinder exploded at the kitchen of the restaurant.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan