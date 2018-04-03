Yerevan law enforcement agencies launch criminal proceedings on faulty CO2 cylinder explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan law enforcement agencies launched a criminal case on the April 2 explosion which happened in the Burger King restaurant in Northern Avenue.

The criminal case was launched on violating public safety requirements negligently causing injuries.

An investigative task force is probing the incident, the investigative committee said.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured : Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

Emergency personnel were notified on the blast at 20:44, April 2.

Multiple firefighting units, paramedics and law enforcement officers were dispatched to the restaurant in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue.

Law enforcement agencies said the explosion was caused by a faulty 20kg CO2 cylinder.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan