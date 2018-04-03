20 kg CO2 cylinder explodes at Burger King – MES presents new details

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports new details on the Burger King restaurant explosion in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue.

20 kg CO2 cylinder exploded at the kitchen of the restaurant, the Ministry informed ARMENPRESS.

Emergency personnel were notified on the blast at 20:44, April 2. The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured : Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

