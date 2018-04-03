Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Assailant steals more than 10,000 USD in Yerevan credit office heist


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. An unidentified masked man stole more than 5 million drams (roughly 10,500 USD) at 22:00, April 2 in Fast Credit, a credit organization.  The robber targeted the Avan branch of the company in Yerevan, Ashot Aharonyan, head of the press service of the Police Force told ARMENPRESS.

“Necessary tactical and investigative measures are underway to uncover the robbery and apprehend the robber. A criminal case has been launched”, he said.

