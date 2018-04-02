8-year-old girl undergoes surgery for serious injuries following restaurant blast

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Rubina Markosyan, en eight year old girl who was injured in the Burger King fast food restaurant explosion, is currently undergoing surgery and doctors said she is in a serious condition.

The other victims are in a satisfactory state, Lt. Colonel Tigran Kostanyan, head of the response team of the ministry of emergency situations told reporters.

“The victims have already been identified. 8 people have been injured in the explosion. One of them is the manager of the fast food restaurant. All of the victims have been transported to the Grigor Lusavorich hospital”, he said.

According to the Lt. Colonel, a cylinder attached to the draught beer device exploded.

“The exploded cylinder was substituted this morning. These cylinders undergo a special inspection. All inspections are done timely. Problems can happen but this doesn’t mean that inspections aren’t carried out”, he said.

Kostanyan said experts are working at the scene.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan