Pressurized cylinder of draught beer keg suspected in causing Yerevan burger shop explosion, minister on-site

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary suspected cause of the Burger King restaurant explosion in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue is the blast of a pressure oxygen cylinder of draught beer keg.

The preliminary cause was announced by Davit Tonoyan, minister of emergency situations of Armenia, who personally visited the scene of the blast. The minister went inside the restaurant and viewed the area.

The minister didn’t mention other details of the probable cause, adding that investigators and technical security experts are looking into it.

“There can be different causes – pressure fluctuations, high pressure etc. It isn’t appropriate to speak about any culprit at this moment”, he said.

He reassured that there is no fire safety-related issue with this case, but at the same time added that the ministry is carrying out heightened control and inspections after the recent Kemerovo mall disaster in Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan