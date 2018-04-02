Yerevan police rule out foul play in Northern Avenue explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. No foul play has been involved in the explosion which happened earlier in the evening in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue, Ashot Aharonyan – head of the press service of the Police Force said.

“I will rule out the deliberate option now, because law enforcement agencies are working and according to preliminary information the pressure cylinder of Draught beer exploded, and also what was obvious inside and also proven by eyewitness accounts, but there are preliminary information. There are victims who are currently being treated,” Aharonyan said, adding that presumably people suffered injuries due to fragmentary pieces as result of the blast.

Aharonyan said law enforcement agencies and the ministry of emergency situations continue working, and urged to follow official information.

8 people have been hospitalized as a result of an explosion which took place in a Burger King fast food restaurant in central Yerevan. One of the victims is critically injured.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan