Three Russian, two Iranian nationals among Yerevan explosion victims
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 3 citizens of Armenia, 3 citizens of Russia and 2 citizens of Iran have been injured in the burger shop explosion in downtown Yerevan.
The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured : Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 22:48 8-year-old girl undergoes surgery for serious injuries following restaurant blast
- 22:37 Pressurized cylinder of draught beer keg suspected in causing Yerevan burger shop explosion, minister on-site
- 22:31 Yerevan police rule out foul play in Northern Avenue explosion
- 22:27 Three Russian, two Iranian nationals among Yerevan explosion victims
- 21:51 6 minors among Yerevan burger shop blast victims, one in critical condition
- 21:23 Multiple injuries reported in Burger King restaurant explosion in downtown Yerevan, no foul play indicated
