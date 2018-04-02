Three Russian, two Iranian nationals among Yerevan explosion victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 3 citizens of Armenia, 3 citizens of Russia and 2 citizens of Iran have been injured in the burger shop explosion in downtown Yerevan.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured : Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan