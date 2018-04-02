6 minors among Yerevan burger shop blast victims, one in critical condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 8 people have been hospitalized in the Grigor Lusavorich hospital of Yerevan after an oxygen cylinder exploded in a Burger King fast food restaurant in downtown.

Doctors of the hospital told ARMENPRESS that one of the victims is in critical condition. The remaining injured are in serious but stable condition.

“Almost all of them are minors, aged 6, 8, 19, 16, 15, 14, 15 and 25. One of them is in critical condition and he is currently undergoing surgery”, medical personnel told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier emergency services reported that nine people have been injured.

