Multiple injuries reported in Burger King restaurant explosion in downtown Yerevan, no foul play indicated

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 9 people have been injured in an oxygen cylinder explosion in the Burger King fast food restaurant in downtown Yerevan.

Nana Gndoyan, spokesperson of the minister of emergency situations, told ARMENPRESS that the number of wounded is preliminary. No fatalities have been reported.

“We are clarifying reports about minors among the injured”, she said.

Emergency personnel were notified on the blast at 20:44, April 2.

Multiple firefighting units, paramedics and law enforcement officers were dispatched to the restaurant in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue.

The oxygen cylinder was located in the kitchen as it exploded. The ministry of emergency situations said that there are foreigners among the injured.

All victims have been rushed to the Grigor Lusavorich hospital.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan