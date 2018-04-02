Situation in NK conflict zone is consequence of Azerbaijan’s policy of aggression, ethnic cleansing – Armenia foreign ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Balayan, spokesperson of the Armenian ministry of foreign affairs, commented on the April 2 statement of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry on the NK conflict.

In response to a question from ARMENPRESS, spokesperson Balayan said: “The statement clearly seeks to divert attention from the Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh, which was unleashed on this day two years ago, which was accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian rights – the killing of a child near a school, DAESH-style beheadings, mutilation of corpses, torture and murder of elderly people in their own homes. Azerbaijan is responsible not only for committing these deplorable crimes but also for the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait, Baku, Kirovabad, Maraga and other places. Baku is attempting to evade these through its usual lies and fraud.

It is clear that the existing situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is the consequence of the policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing which for 30 years Azerbaijan is carrying out against the people of Artsakh in an attempt to oppress through the threat of force and use of force the indissoluble right to self-determination and to live freely of the Artsakh people, which is enshrined in international rights.

Baku continues to refuse the proposals of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, by also refusing to implement the actions of strengthening trust – the agreements which were reached in the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva summits, by continuously violating the commitments which were assumed by itself under the 1994-1995 Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia trilateral ceasefire and end of hostilities termless agreement. A bright example of this was the new aggression which was unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on this day two years ago.

