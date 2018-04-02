Aronian, Anand end in a draw

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Armenian chess Levon Aronian ended the match against ex-champion of the world Vishy Anand in a draw.

ARMENPRESS reports Aronian was playing with black pieces in the 3rd round of “Grenke Chess Classic” chess tournament at German city of Baden-Baden. The match ended in the 31st move.

“Grenke Chess Classic” kicked off on March 31 and will end on April 9. Aronian was the winner of this tournament last year.

