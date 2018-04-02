Asian Stocks - 02-04-18

TOKYO, 2 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 2 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.31% to 21388.58 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.44% to 1708.78 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.18% to 3163.18 points, and HANG SENG stood at 30093.38 points.