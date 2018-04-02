The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Zekeria Sabuncu of Armenian origin who returned to Derik district of Mardin Province from Istanbul 5 years ago celebrated Easter at St. Gevorg Church, ARMENPRESS reports Istanbul-based “Agos” informs.

Zekeria Sabuncu visited St. Gevorg Church, rang the church bells, lit a candle, prayed and again left for Istanbul to celebrate the holiday with the family”, the periodical writes.

Derik’s St. Gevorg Church was built in 1650. The settlement was looted by Turks in 1895 during the Hamidian massacres of Armenians.

In late 19th century 60 families lived in Derik.

