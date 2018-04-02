Movses Hakobyan assures the enemy cannot repeat the operations of April war

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan assesses the April war as a big lesson and experience for the Armenian army. He assures that any situation is analyzed and appropriate conclusions are made to raise the combat readiness of the army. After paying tribute at Yerablur Military Pantheon to the memory of the soldiers killed protecting the Motherland during the April war Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan underlined that during the two years following the April war a lot has been done to eliminate the problems that became visible during the war.

“The enemy is not capable to carry out such a military operation, but this does not mean that it’s enough. The enemy will regularly seek new ways and methods to obtain dominant position and we carry out works to prevent it”, ARMENPRESS reports Hakobyan saying.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan