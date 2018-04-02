Motherland’s protection is the shared mission of the public and state bodies – Defense Minister Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan assesses army building a nonstop process. After paying tribute at Yerablur Military Pantheon to the memory of the soldiers killed protecting the Motherland during the April war, the Minister told the reporters that the Armenian army building process has an exclusive history, a history of the victorious army formation – it was established from nothing becoming a solid state body.

“No matter how tragic the April events were, no army in the world, even the most powerful ones, has found an alternative way to protect the country so far. Military service always contains risks, sacrifice, even at the cost of one’s life”, ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Minister saying. He added that the feelings of grief and pride walk together at any military pantheon.

According to Vigen Sargsyan, the most important thing is that during the past 2 years the Armenian public has comprehended that the country’s defense can never be the responsibility of only one segment of the society. “I think we have comprehended that the protection of the country is the lifestyle of the entire public, the country and the state bodies. This is the axis of our future steps, projects, goals that we have to bring into life to be able to defend our state, civilization and our huge heritage as a nation-army”, he noted.

The Defense Minister noted that the struggle of the Armenian peoples neither starts nor ends in Artsakh. “We must be ready to move forward as a society, rapidly develop and at the same time take measures to protect that development”, he said.

