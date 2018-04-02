Teachers of Fethullah Gulen's school in Kosovo abducted and deported to Turkey by Erdoğan’s order

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. By the order of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 6 teachers tied to Fethullah Gulen's Hizmet movement in JKosovo have been abducted and deported to Turkey.

It’s mentioned that the operation was carried out between Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Kosovo's spy services, which was harshly condemned by the authorities of Kosovo and human rights activists.

Turkey's president has slammed Kosovo's prime minister for being critical of the arrest and deportation of six Turkish citizens with ties to schools linked to the Fethullah Gulen movement that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he was "saddened" and that Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj would "pay" after he dismissed both his interior minister and his intelligence chief for deporting the six from Kosovo without his permission.

Haradinaj, who said he was not informed about the operation, launched an investigation on Saturday "of all [state] structures that were involved in arresting and deporting" the six Turkish citizens.

"My question to Kosovo's prime minister is: under whose instructions did you undertake such actions? Since when have you started to defend those who attempted a coup against Turkey?" Erdogan asked, noting Turkey was the second country in the world to recognize Kosovo after the United States.

"How can you [defend] these people who attempted a coup against Kosovo's brother country — Turkey? You will answer for this!" he added.

On Friday, Haradinaj dismissed his interior minister and the secret service chief after the arrest and expulsion of the six Turkish nationals a day earlier.

