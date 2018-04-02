Aronian to compete with Anand in Baden Baden

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian’s next rival at the international tournament Baden Baden is ex-champion Vishy Anand.

ARMENPRESS reports Matthias Bluebaum-Magnus Carlsen, Georg Meier-Fabiano Caruana, Arkady Naydich- Nikita Vitiugov and Hau Yifan-Maxim Lagrave pairs will also compete in the 3rd round.

After the 2nd round the leader of the tournament is Nikita Vitiugov with 2 points. Lagrave, Aronian and Carlsen have 1.5 points.

GRENKE Chess Classic kicked off on March 31 and will finish on April 9. Aronian was the winner of the tournament last year.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan