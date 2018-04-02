President Sargsyan congratulates Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on re-election as President of Egypt

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on his being re-elected as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, wishing him robust health and fruitful activity, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

“The centuries-old Armenian-Egyptian relations have always been marked by special warmth and openness. Over the past few years, we have managed to deepen the ongoing multifaceted cooperation between our friendly countries, establish high-level sustainable dialogue based on mutual trust and understanding,” the President of Armenia said in his congratulatory message.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan