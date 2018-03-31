Showers, thunderstorms forecast across Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across Armenia in the evening of April 3 and overnight April 4.
Clear weather is forecast for April 1-2, overnight April 3 and April 5.
Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that temperature will rise 5-6 degrees April 2-4.
Clear weather is expected in Yerevan on April 1,2, overnight April 3, midday April 4 and through April 5.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the Armenian capital in the evening of April 3 and overnight April 4.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:47 Showers, thunderstorms forecast across Armenia
- 17:36 Accusing Armenians of anti-Semitism is obvious provocation, says president of Jewish community
- 17:05 President-elect Sarkissian, French Minister of State of MFA discuss Armenia-EU co-op opportunities
- 16:46 Yerevan Mayor joins citywide tree-planting, visits park under construction
- 16:37 Multiple firefighting units dispatched to tackle fire in 5-star Radisson Blu Yerevan Hotel
- 16:31 Hotels, tourism executives all geared-up as La Francophonie events expected to bring 5000 visitors to Armenia in October
- 16:10 Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance
- 15:38 Armenian manufacturer boasts cutting-edge multifunctional combat UAVs and loitering munitions
- 14:50 $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
- 14:37 President Sargsyan names new Ambassador for France
- 14:31 Armenian president appoints new Ambassador to Israel
- 14:24 Putin to attend groundbreaking of Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
- 14:18 President Sargsyan personally attends inauguration of high-class Starwood hotel in downtown Yerevan
- 14:07 Azerbaijan fires nearly 3000 rounds at Artsakh positions in one week
- 13:48 More than 100 flights cancelled in London airport after shuttle bus fire
- 13:43 LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record
- 13:39 Ararat F.C. youth team players to hold joint training camp with FC Stade Nyonnais in Switzerland
- 13:02 Opposition MP launches 14-day walking tour across Armenia
- 13:00 HALO Trust Artsakh manager raises concerns after fatal landmine blast
- 12:40 Roadside bomb kills two Afghan soldiers in Kandahar
- 12:24 Kemerovo mall owner taken into custody
- 12:04 Luxembourg MEP Frank Engel certain of Armenia’s great willingness in implementing CEPA with EU
- 11:56 The Footballer More Famous Than The Kardashians – COPA90’s film about Mkhitaryan
- 11:56 Owner of Kemerovo mall pleads guilty for deaths of 64
- 11:40 Israeli UAV crashes in southern Lebanon – Hezbollah’s al-Manar
- 11:20 Erdogan, Trump hold phone call
- 10:55 Armenia’s Pizzelli shows off Aktobe FC #10 jersey
- 10:48 Gevorg Ghazaryan makes appearance for C.S. Marítimo in winning match against Feirense
- 10:45 European Stocks - 30-03-18
- 10:44 US stocks stood at - 30-03-18
- 10:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-03-18
- 10:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-03-18
- 10:39 Oil Prices - 30-03-18
- 03.30-21:52 Police Colonel Ashot Aharonyan awarded with “Medal of Gratitude” by President of Armenia
- 03.30-21:18 Switalski is convinced “Creative Europe” program will open new doors in front of Armenian artists
16:35, 03.27.2018
Viewed 6363 times Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3290 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
14:35, 03.26.2018
Viewed 3190 times Russia to view any military threat against Armenia as threat to itself, says senior State Duma MP Konstantin Zatulin
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 1886 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity
13:47, 03.27.2018
Viewed 1404 times Viewer discretion is advised: ‘Tell mom I loved her’ – Armenian woman opens up about last phone call with niece who died in Russia shopping mall inferno