Showers, thunderstorms forecast across Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across Armenia in the evening of April 3 and overnight April 4.

Clear weather is forecast for April 1-2, overnight April 3 and April 5.

Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that temperature will rise 5-6 degrees April 2-4.

Clear weather is expected in Yerevan on April 1,2, overnight April 3, midday April 4 and through April 5.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the Armenian capital in the evening of April 3 and overnight April 4.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan