Military praises Armenian-developed state-of-the-art THUNDER all-terrain electronic warfare radio jammer

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The ArmHiTec 2018 international defense fair, held March 29-31 in Yerevan, unveiled a number of highly sophisticated military technologies of the Armenian military industry.

One of these exhibits at the event was the Thunder – a 16 ton mobile radio jammer for electronic warfare.

Thunder is an all-terrain station which also enables to collect and analyze data.

“This is an Armenian developed station, it is a very rationally applied system which fully justifies itself,” Senior Lt. Hovhannes Khlghatyan from the electronic warfare unit told ARMENPRESS.

The Senior Lt. underlined the 500 Watt capacity of the system, which is more than sufficient for suppressing enemy radio contacts. Thunder can target radio communications up to 20km in depth and can be applied at 3 different frequencies simultaneously.

Seniot Lt. Khlghatyan said the system was deployed in Artsakh during the 2016 April War, and was highly praised for its performance.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan