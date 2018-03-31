Accusing Armenians of anti-Semitism is obvious provocation, says president of Jewish community

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Accusing Armenians of anti-Semitism is an obvious provocation, Rima Varzhapetyan – president of the Jewish community of Armenia told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the poll results of Pew Research Center (PRC) – an American NGO- which alleged that among Central and Eastern Europe, residents of Armenia are most intolerant towards Jews.

“I’ve read it and I was genuinely surprised. Certainly there can be cases based on household issues, but in general this can’t be true. I believe this is a provocation. I’ve been in numerous countries and I’ve never felt anti-Semitism from Armenians. On the contrary, the Jewish community of Armenia has worked with Armenians, has always been part of joint projects. We are living here for many years and no problems have ever happened,” she said.

Varzhapetyan emphasized that the Jewish community of Armenia has all necessary conditions and opportunities for preserving culture and language.

PRC published the abovementioned results based on polls conducted in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe from June 2015 to July 2016.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan