President-elect Sarkissian, French Minister of State of MFA discuss Armenia-EU co-op opportunities

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian, who will be sworn into office April 9, held a meeting March 31 with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne - Minister of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, in Yerevan.

The sides discussed issues related to the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, due in October, as well as other issues of the Armenian-French high level relations, Sarkissian’s office told ARMENPRESS.

Sarkissian and Lemoyne also discussed the opportunities which the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, a deal signed by Armenia and the EU last year, has enabled.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan

