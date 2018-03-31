Yerevan Mayor joins citywide tree-planting, visits park under construction

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. As part of the citywide tree planting, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan took part in the event March 31 near the Erebuni museum in the Armenian capital.

A new park is being built in the area as part of a collaboration between the City Hall and the private sector. The park will be one of the initiatives dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of establishment of Yerevan.

“Tree planting and cleaning works are underway since early morning in all parts of Yerevan. I am happy to note that the number of participants is growing yearly, which shows that everyone wants to see their home – Yerevan – cleaner, better and greener,” the Mayor said.

The new park will feature an amphitheater and a lake, as well as a giant chess table – similar to the one in the Aznavour Square in downtown Yerevan.

The park will have solar power systems for lighting and energy supply.

It will be the first park of Yerevan to have high-tech and smart solutions.

Two other parks will also be completed ahead of the Yerevan 2800 events.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan