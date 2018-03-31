Multiple firefighting units dispatched to tackle fire in 5-star Radisson Blu Yerevan Hotel

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Radisson Blu Hotel Yerevan, a 5-star hotel in the city’s Azatutyun Avenue, signaled the fire alarm at 15:15, March 31, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Multiple firefighting units, along with the rapid tactical response teams of the national center of crisis management and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The fire erupted in the hotel’s sauna facility with an area of 5-10 sq.m. No one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters contained the blaze at 15:46 and extinguished it at 16:06.

The ministry of emergency situations said it will provide additional information.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan