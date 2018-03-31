Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra delivered a concert March 28 in Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie Hall. The Orchestra and cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan performed Symphony No. 2 by Aram Khachaturian and the Cello Concerto of contemporary composer Eduard Hayrapetyan.

Sergei Smbatyan, artistic director and conductor of the Orchestra, told ARMENPRESS that it is very important to perform modern and classic Armenian music in Elbphilharmonie, one of the world’s most demanded and popular halls.

“Eduard Hayrapetyan composed a Cello Concerto specially for this concert. It is wonderful when foreign audiences see the rich and unique traditions of Armenia in the music area”, he said.

“All tickets were sold out several months before the concert, we received a standing ovation after the performance and the audience was demanding an encore for several times”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan