$60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The grand opening of The Alexander, a luxury hotel of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, a subsidiary of Marriott International, took place Saturday in downtown Yerevan. The hotel is part of The Luxury Collection.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan attended the inauguration ceremony. Numerous guests including politicians and businessmen were in attendance.

The construction of the nearly 60 million dollar hotel began back in 2014. The Alexander is one of its kind in terms of class in Armenia. The hotel can host up to 230 guests at once, with rates ranging from 400 dollars up to nearly 3800 dollars.

Businessman and philanthropist Sergei Hambardzumyan, the founder of the hotel, told reporters that this is a significant day for him. “Armenia and Yerevan deserve to have the best hotels. Making investments in my country is a significant event for me. Where else can we invest our money if not in our country. I get pleasure in investing in Armenia,” he said.

The name of the hotel is no coincidence, and Hambardzumyan told reporters about the personal story behind it.

“We expected an Alexander to be born in our family, but only girls were born. Upon discussing how to name the hotel, Alexander was suggested”, he said, adding that Alexander is also his father’s name.

The current 144 jobs are planned to be increased to 170 with an average salary of nearly 600 dollars. The hotel offers all kinds of facilities ranging from a SPA center, a gym, pool, beauty salon, a bar and a restaurant, as well as five conference halls.

A French chef has been brought in to serve the very best of French cuisine.

Jean Cadars, general manager of The Alexander, told reporters that they expect numerous guests as part of the La Francophonie year.

“Welcome to this hotel. We are proud to open the hotel of The Luxury Collection world famous hotel chain. It will contribute to the development of tourism. Major events are expected in Armenia this year, with many guests being expected. The quality of service which we offer here, in my opinion, is unique”, he said.

