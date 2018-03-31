President Sargsyan names new Ambassador for France

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed an order March 31 on appointing Hasmik Tolmajyan as Ambassador of Armenia to France (stationed in Paris), the president’s office said.

The president also relieved Vigen Tchitetchian from office as Ambassador of Armenia to France, Andorra and Monaco.

Tolmajyan has served as Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary of Armenia in Switzerland.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan