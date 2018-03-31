Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Armenian president appoints new Ambassador to Israel


YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Armen Smbatyan to serve as Ambassador to Israel (stationed in Yerevan), the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

Prior to this appointment Smbatyan served as advisor to the president.

Armen Melkonyan, who served as Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel until now, has been relieved from office.

Armen Smbatyan has previously served as Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia from 2002 until 2010.

