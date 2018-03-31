Putin to attend groundbreaking of Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Russian president Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey April 3-4, where he will participate in the 7th session of the Russia-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council, the Turkish presidential office said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin will chair the session, which will focus on bilateral relations, regional and international matters.

Later on the same day Putin will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

On April 4, a trilateral meeting with the participation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will take place on Syria.

The 20 billion dollar worth Akkuyu project includes 4 power units with 1200 MW capacity each. In 2010, Russia and Turkey signed an agreement in the construction of the plant. Turkey plans to commission the first power unit in 2023 – the 100th anniversary of foundation of the Republic of Turkey.

