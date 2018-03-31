President Sargsyan personally attends inauguration of high-class Starwood hotel in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan personally attended the inauguration of The Alexander in downtown Yerevan. The Alexander is a luxury hotel of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, a subsidiary of Marriott International.

The president toured the new hotel, which is one of a kind in Armenia in terms of class. Sargsyan was briefed on the investments, jobs and services of the hotel, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

The Alexander is part of The Luxury Collection of Marriott International.

Nearly 60 million USD was invested for the construction of the hotel.

144 jobs were created with an average wage of nearly 600 dollars. Executives of the hotel said they plan to increase the number of jobs to 170.

The hotel can serve up to 230 visitors at once.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan