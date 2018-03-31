Azerbaijan fires nearly 3000 rounds at Artsakh positions in one week

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military made more than 250 individual ceasefire violations in a week at the Artsakh line of contact.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that Azerbaijani forces fired nearly 3000 rounds at their positions in the period of March 25 – March 31.

“The Defense Army forces remain in control of the tactical-strategic situation and confidently continue their service,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan