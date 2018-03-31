More than 100 flights cancelled in London airport after shuttle bus fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. All departing flights from Stansted Airport in London have been cancelled until midnight after a bus caught fire outside the terminal, BBC reports.

The shuttle bus, parked in the waiting area, was completely destroyed by the fire.

On Friday evening, the airport said no injuries had been reported and that the fire - which was extinguished at about 17:00 BST - had been caused by an engine electrical fault on the bus.

"The fire has since been put out and we're working on returning to normal operations," a spokesperson added.

Later, however, the airport tweeted to announce the cancellation of all outgoing flights.

Nearly 15,000 people were evacuated from the airport, with over 100 flights cancelled.

The flights will resume March 31.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan