LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. American basketball player LeBron James passed legendary Michael Jordan on Friday night for consecutive games with at least 10 points, doing so for the 867th straight time in the Cavaliers' 107-102 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reports.

He was honored during a brief stoppage in play as the crowd at sold-out Quicken Loans Arena, which included Justin Timberlake, stood and applauded as James was handed the game ball.

"It will probably go in my trophy case with a lot of accomplishments in my life," James said of the memento. "That's a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it.

"So to be able to tie Mike the last game and have an opportunity set the record tonight is a pretty cool achievement."

"I think records are always meant to be broken," the 33-year-old James said. "At the end of the day I think a lot of people didn't believe Mike's record would ever be broken, so who am I to say that mine won't be ..."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan