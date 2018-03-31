Ararat F.C. youth team players to hold joint training camp with FC Stade Nyonnais in Switzerland

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Three football players of the Yerevan-based Ararat FC youth team will depart to Switzerland for a training camp.

Ararat said three of their players – Koryun Kirakosyan, Hayk Avagyan and Erik Babayan will depart to Switzerland which coach Maxim Arakelyan for a joint training camp with FC Stade Nyonnais.

The players will train with their Swiss counterparts while coach Arakelyan will undergo training and exchange of experience with the Swiss coaches.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan