Opposition MP launches 14-day walking tour across Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament, launched a 14-day walking tour from Gyumri to Yerevan. The opposition politician will walk across the country starting from the Vardanants Square of Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, until he reached the Freedom Square of the Armenian capital – Yerevan.

Earlier the MP had announced intentions to start a street protest, which, however, was turned down by two other parties of the Yelk alliance – Bright Armenia and Republic.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan