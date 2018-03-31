HALO Trust Artsakh manager raises concerns after fatal landmine blast

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS/HH. The tragic incident in Artsakh once again proves the difficulties people face while demining territories and making the land safe for the population, HALO Trust Artsakh Program Manager Michael Newton told Hayastani Hanrapetutyun (Republic of Armenia) newspaper. Mr. Newton refrained from giving any assessments to the incident yet.

The incident is being scrutinized and the public will be informed about the investigation.

“We are closely cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and the government of Artsakh. We also invited external investigators expecting to receive more complete information. Experts of the staff of our organization risk their lives in different parts of the world in carrying out difficult work. The tragic incident which took place in Artsakh once again proves the difficulties people face while making the land safer for the population. All parties of the conflict should realize this and not allow new war escalations and tragedies at the border,” Mr. Newton said, without hiding concern.

Doctors continue fighting for the lives of Aram Mkrtchyan and Garik Ghahriyan, the two survivors of the blast. Both underwent serious surgeries.

Ghahriyan remains in a serious condition due to heavy blood loss. The deminer also suffered a ruptured spleen and kidney, along with numerous other traumas.

Mkrtchyan is said to be in a serious but stable condition and remains under intensive care.

Artsakh’s healthcare minister Karine Atayan personally visited the hospital to see the victims and the doctors.

A vehicle belonging to Halo Trust, a de-mining organization, exploded on a landmine in the Ghazanchi area of Artsakh on March 29, killing three de-miners who were in the car. Two others were seriously wounded. In a statement following the incident, HALO Trust called the blast “an accidental detonation”.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan